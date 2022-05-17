Skip to main content

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 1

Marcus Smart has been ruled out for Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.  

For the game, the Celtics will be without their key veteran guard Marcus Smart, who has been ruled out due to a foot injury.  

Smart has played his entire career with the Celtics, and he has played in over 70 playoff games in his career. 

Therefore, his absence is a huge loss.   

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, and they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series. 

As for the Heat, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs, and they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round. 

The Heat finished their series against the 76ers on Thursday night, so they have had four full days off. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics have only had one full day off, because their series ended on Sunday afternoon. 

