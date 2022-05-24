Skip to main content

BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Final Status For Game 4

Marcus Smart has officially been ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night. The Boston Celtics trail the Miami Heat 2-1 in the series.

The Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

Veteran guard Marcus Smart has officially been ruled out for Game 4 due to an ankle injury that he sustained in Game 3.  

The former Oklahoma State star had been seen screaming in pain in the middle of Game 3, and he exited due to injury but quickly returned to action.  

The Celtics trail the Heat 2-1 in the series, and Game 5 will be back in Florida so the Celtics are in a situation where they need to win. 

If they do not, they will have to play on the road in Game 5 trailing 3-1 and can be eliminated with a loss. 

The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round of the playoffs, while the Heat knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round. 

