Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 6
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday evening in Massachusetts, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.
2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.
Smart is one of their most important players, because he is a veteran and does it all on both defense and offense.
The Celtics currently have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can actually advance to the NBA Finals with a win on Friday at home.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening, so the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will face off with Steph Curry and the Warriros for the title.
The Celtics lost to the Heat in the 2020 Conference Finals, and the Heat then moved on to the NBA Finals where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.
