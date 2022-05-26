Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Heat

Marcus Smart is available for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have some good news heading into the evening.

Veteran guard Marcus Smart, who missed Game 4 due to injury, is available for Game 5 in Florida on Wednesday night.

The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year will also be in the starting lineup for the contest.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2, so the winner of the game will head to Game 6 in Boston with a 3-2 lead and close out the series in that game.

The ultimate winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or the Golden State Warriors.

In 2020, the Heat beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals, but they lost in the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the title.

Related stories on NBA basketball