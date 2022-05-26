Skip to main content

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Heat

Marcus Smart is available for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have some good news heading into the evening.  

Veteran guard Marcus Smart, who missed Game 4 due to injury, is available for Game 5 in Florida on Wednesday night. 

The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year will also be in the starting lineup for the contest.  

The series is currently tied up at 2-2, so the winner of the game will head to Game 6 in Boston with a 3-2 lead and close out the series in that game. 

The ultimate winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or the Golden State Warriors.  

In 2020, the Heat beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals, but they lost in the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the title. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18305553_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Heat

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18291434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports And Starters For Celtics And Heat In Game 5

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18305596_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Current Game 5 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18345979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18338610_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Are Jimmy Butler And Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 5?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18346241_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Luka Doncic Believes Mavericks Still Have A Chance Against Warriors

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_17506258_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics All-Star Says Joel Embiid Deserved To Be On All-NBA First Team

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18106798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago