Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 5 Against Heat

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening, and the series is currently tied up at 2-2 going into the night.

For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players.

Star shooting guard Marcus Smart is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

The former Oklahoma State star got injured in Game 3, and returned to the game vey quickly.

However, he did not play in Game 4, but the Celtics were still able to win the game by a score of 102-82.

Game 6 will be in Massachusetts, while (if applicable) a Game 7 will be played back in Florida.

The winner of the series will make the NBA Finals and face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or the Golden State Warriors for the title.

