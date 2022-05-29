Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 7
The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.
The series is currently tied up at 3-3 after the Heat won on the road in Game 6 to tie everything up.
For Game 7, the Celtics could be without one of their best players as Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for the contest due to an ankle injury.
The series has been one of the most entertaining of the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs, because it's been a back and forth.
The Heat originally had a 2-1 lead, and then the Celtics rallied back to win two straight and make it 3-2.
The Celtics won Game 5 on the road, while the Heat won Game 6 on the road.
The winner of the series will move on to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for a chance to win the title.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.