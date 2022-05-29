Skip to main content

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 7

Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are both tied up at 3-3.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.  

The series is currently tied up at 3-3 after the Heat won on the road in Game 6 to tie everything up.   

For Game 7, the Celtics could be without one of their best players as Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for the contest due to an ankle injury.   

The series has been one of the most entertaining of the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs, because it's been a back and forth. 

The Heat originally had a 2-1 lead, and then the Celtics rallied back to win two straight and make it 3-2. 

The Celtics won Game 5 on the road, while the Heat won Game 6 on the road. 

The winner of the series will move on to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for a chance to win the title. 

