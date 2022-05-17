Marcus Smart's Current Injury Status

Marcus Smart still remains listed as questionable for Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in Florida.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night, but for the game they could remain without one of their leaders.

Veteran guard Marcus Smart remains listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

The latest injury report came out at 4:30 Eastern Time, and his status remains unchanged.

NBA's official injury report

Smart has played in over 70 playoff games, and he's only been in the NBA since the 2014 season.

Therefore, his presence on the team is vital, and they will need him healthy if they want to win this series against the Heat.

The Celtics are coming off sweeping Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, and then beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday.

As for the Heat, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games, and the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

