Skip to main content

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 4

Marcus Smart remains listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. The Heat currently have a 2-1 lead in the series heading into the evening.

The Boston Celtics are once again hosting the Miami Heat in Massachusetts on Monday evening for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.  

The Heat currently have a 2-1 lead in the series after they picked up a huge win in Game 3 on the road without Jimmy Butler playing in the entire second half.  

For Game 4, the Celtics could be without one of their leaders in star guard and 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart.  

The former Oklahoma State star got injured in last game, but he made a quick return to action. 

He is listed as questionable (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Game 4 on Monday night. 

The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last seven seasons, but they continue to come up short in the postseason. 

In 2020, they lost to the Heat in the Conference Finals and missed out on playing the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18041740_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18332363_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player On Injury Report For Warriors Going Into Game 4

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18332804_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Warriors-Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 3 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel43 minutes ago
USATSI_15031418_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Star Player Ruled Out For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18107342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18123798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Jayson Tatum Playing On Monday Night?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18218858_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Updated Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18306082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat-Celtics LATEST INJURY REPORTS FOR GAME 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18332746_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Luka Doncic POSTERIZED

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago