Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 4
The Boston Celtics are once again hosting the Miami Heat in Massachusetts on Monday evening for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Heat currently have a 2-1 lead in the series after they picked up a huge win in Game 3 on the road without Jimmy Butler playing in the entire second half.
For Game 4, the Celtics could be without one of their leaders in star guard and 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart.
The former Oklahoma State star got injured in last game, but he made a quick return to action.
He is listed as questionable (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Game 4 on Monday night.
The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last seven seasons, but they continue to come up short in the postseason.
In 2020, they lost to the Heat in the Conference Finals and missed out on playing the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.
