Mavs And Pistons Final Injury Reports

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons are facing off in Michigan.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Mavs have ruled out Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV, while Christian Wood has been upgraded to available.

As for the Pistons, they have ruled out Cade Cunningham, Buddy Boeheim and Braxton Key.

Isaiah Stewart, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley III and Bojan Bogdanovic have been upgraded to available.

Ivey had missed the last three games, so the Pistons are getting one of their best players back in the lineup.

The 2022 fifth-overall pick is averaging 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

Over the last three games without him, the Pistons have gone 0-3.

They are currently 5-18 in their first 23 games, which is the worst record in the NBA and has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 2-8, and they are 3-7 in ten games at home.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are 10-10 in their first 20 games and the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They have been a terrible road team with a 1-7 record in eight games played away from Dallas, Texas.

Before beating the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at home, they had been in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Mavs are 4-6.

Last season, the Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals, while the Pistons have not been to the postseason since 2019.