Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's Most Recent Injury Status For Game 7 Against Celtics

Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry remains listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening in Florida. The series is tied up at 3-3, and the winner will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game star point guard Kyle Lowry remains listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.  

The latest update came out at 6:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks. 

The six-time NBA All-Star has missed multiple games in each series so far. 

However, the Heat have been able to win the first two (Hawks in the first-round and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round) without Lowry being at full strength. 

The winner of Game 7 will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the title.

Game 1 of the Finals will be on Thursday evening.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18325775_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Most Recent Injury Status For Game 7 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_18305518_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Latest Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_18325933_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Most Recent Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
News

Is Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 7?

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_18255907_168388303_lowres
News

Is Jimmy Butler Playing In Game 7?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18374859_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Who The Referees Are For Celtics-Heat Game 7

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18374255_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Update To Heat-Celtics Injury Report

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18198780_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant Tweeted Viral Photos On Saturday

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago