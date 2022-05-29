Kyle Lowry's Most Recent Injury Status For Game 7 Against Celtics

Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry remains listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening in Florida. The series is tied up at 3-3, and the winner will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The latest update came out at 6:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks.

The six-time NBA All-Star has missed multiple games in each series so far.

However, the Heat have been able to win the first two (Hawks in the first-round and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round) without Lowry being at full strength.

The winner of Game 7 will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the title.

Game 1 of the Finals will be on Thursday evening.

