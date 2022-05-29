Kyle Lowry's Most Recent Injury Status For Game 7 Against Celtics
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game star point guard Kyle Lowry remains listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.
The latest update came out at 6:30 Eastern Time.
Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks.
The six-time NBA All-Star has missed multiple games in each series so far.
However, the Heat have been able to win the first two (Hawks in the first-round and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round) without Lowry being at full strength.
The winner of Game 7 will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the title.
Game 1 of the Finals will be on Thursday evening.
