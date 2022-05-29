BREAKING: Tyler Herro's Final Status For Game 7
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro will play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening. The Heat and Boston Celtics are tied up at 3-3, so the winner will win the series to advance to the NBA Finals.
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have star guard Tyler Herro back in action for the first time in three games.
Herro had missed the last three games due to a groin injury.
The former Kentucky star was the 2022 6th Man of The Year, and during the regular season he averaged over 20 points per game.
In the three games that Herro missed in the series, the Heat went 1-2.
The winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors for the title.
Herro was drafted in the first-round of the 2019 NBA Draft, and the Heat have been to the playoffs in all three seasons that they have had him.
