Skip to main content

Warriors-Mavs: Star Player Ruled Out For Game 4

Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Texas. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are back in Texas for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but for the game they will be without one of their key players. 

Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the game due to a foot injury, and his status has been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Porter Jr. is not a superstar like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, but he is a very solid veteran who has been big for the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.  

In Game 2, he shot a perfect 4-4 from the field, and had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win. 

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, so they can win the entire series on Tuesday night with a win. 

A win would also send the Warriros to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, which is the best mark for any team in the league over that time period. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors-Mavs: Star Player Ruled Out For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
Rumors

5 Teams Reportedly Could Be Deandre Ayton's Next Team

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18338608_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 On Monday

By Brett Siegel52 minutes ago
USATSI_18332816_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors at Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 4 on Tuesday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_18112472_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 4 Most Recent Injury Reports For Mavs And Warriors

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18111043_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Luka Doncic's Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18106478_168388303_lowres
News

Look At Jayson Tatum's Shirt Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18299953_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Game 4 Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18249036_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago