Warriors-Mavs: Star Player Ruled Out For Game 4

Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Texas. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are back in Texas for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but for the game they will be without one of their key players.

Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the game due to a foot injury, and his status has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Porter Jr. is not a superstar like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, but he is a very solid veteran who has been big for the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

In Game 2, he shot a perfect 4-4 from the field, and had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, so they can win the entire series on Tuesday night with a win.

A win would also send the Warriros to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, which is the best mark for any team in the league over that time period.

