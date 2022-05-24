Warriors-Mavs: Star Player Ruled Out For Game 4
The Golden State Warriors are back in Texas for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but for the game they will be without one of their key players.
Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the game due to a foot injury, and his status has been relayed by Underdog NBA.
Porter Jr. is not a superstar like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, but he is a very solid veteran who has been big for the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
In Game 2, he shot a perfect 4-4 from the field, and had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.
The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, so they can win the entire series on Tuesday night with a win.
A win would also send the Warriros to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, which is the best mark for any team in the league over that time period.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.