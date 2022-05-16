Shocking News About Chris Paul

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul had a left quad injury. The Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and the Mavs will now face off with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

The Phoenix Suns got embarrassed by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night in Arizona.

The 123-90 win for the Mavs ended the season for the Suns just one season after making the NBA Finals.

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Suns superstar point guard Chris Paul had been dealing with a left quad injury.

Spears' tweet said: "Suns point guard Chris Paul limped out of the arena with a very slow walk. @andscape learned that Paul had a left quad injury. When asked about his quad injury, Paul declined comment."

Paul had struggled in the final few games of the series, and after Game 2 he never scored more than 13 points.

The Suns finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are now headed to the Western Conference Finals to play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

