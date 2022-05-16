Skip to main content

Shocking News About Chris Paul

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul had a left quad injury. The Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and the Mavs will now face off with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

The Phoenix Suns got embarrassed by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night in Arizona. 

The 123-90 win for the Mavs ended the season for the Suns just one season after making the NBA Finals. 

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Suns superstar point guard Chris Paul had been dealing with a left quad injury. 

Spears' tweet said: "Suns point guard Chris Paul limped out of the arena with a very slow walk. @andscape learned that Paul had a left quad injury. When asked about his quad injury, Paul declined comment."

Paul had struggled in the final few games of the series, and after Game 2 he never scored more than 13 points.  

The Suns finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA. 

Meanwhile, the Mavs are now headed to the Western Conference Finals to play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18117807_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Shocking News About Chris Paul

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18107425_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Intriguing Tweet On Monday

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_18134248_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Heat's Injury Reports For Game 1

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18147973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_18255066_168388303_lowres
News

Can The Warriors Stop Luka Doncic In The Western Conference Finals?

By Brett Siegel48 minutes ago
Kelly Krauskopf interview
News

'I have this belief that we're moving up': Pacers Assistant GM Kelly Krauskopf Positive About Outcome of NBA Draft Lottery

By Scott Agness1 hour ago
Myles Turner warming up
News

Pacers Podcast: Scott Agness is Joined By Caitlin Cooper To Review Last Season And Discuss Team Needs

By Scott Agness1 hour ago
Tyrese Haliburton kisses bricks with Andretti
News

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Serves As Grand Marshal, Gives Driver Command Before IndyCar Grand Prix

By Scott Agness2 hours ago
USATSI_16967711_168388303_lowres
News

What To Expect From Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals Series

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago