Celtics Still Have Starter On The Injury Report For Game 5

The Boston Celtics are in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

For the game, starting center Robert Williams III still remains listed as questionable due to a knee injury (the latest injury report came out at 11:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The team's leading shot blocker has been on the injury report for every single game in the series, but he has yet to actually miss a game so far.

The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 by a score of 107-97 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

