Massive Khris Middleton Injury Update

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They come into Wednesday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-5 record in their first 19 games.

Even more impressive, they have done this without arguably their second-best player.

Khris Middleton, who was an All-Star last year, has not played yet this season (he had wrist surgery over the offseason).

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported a positive update on the three-time NBA All-Star.

Charania: "Sources: Two notable injury updates: - Bucks star Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, potentially as soon as Friday vs. Lakers. - 76ers star James Harden is targeting return on current three-game road trip, likely in Houston on Monday."

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest and helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship.

With him back in the lineup, the Bucks would be given an enormous boost (which is intriguing, considering how well they have already played without him).

They will take on the New York Knicks in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, and he has already been ruled out for the contest.

On the road, the Bucks have a 3-3 record in six games, but they are 11-2 in the 13 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

In 2021-22, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference but lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.