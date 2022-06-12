Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Injured Foot Before Game 5

Steph Curry's One-Word Answer To How His Injured Foot Feels
Steph Curry met with the media on Sunday, and was asked about his foot injury. Curry and the Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center on Monday night.
On Sunday afternoon, Steph Curry met with the media, and he was asked about his foot which he injured at the end of Game 3 last Wednesday night in Boston.
"Great," Curry responded when asked how his foot feels.
The two-time NBA MVP was on the injury report for Friday's Game 4, but he played and had a heroic performance scoring 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.
Game 5 of the series will be back in California at the Chase Center on Monday evening.
The two teams are each 1-1 at home so far.
