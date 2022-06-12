Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Injured Foot Before Game 5

On Sunday afternoon, Steph Curry met with the media, and he was asked about his foot which he injured at the end of Game 3 last Wednesday night in Boston.

"Great," Curry responded when asked how his foot feels.

The two-time NBA MVP was on the injury report for Friday's Game 4, but he played and had a heroic performance scoring 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.

Game 5 of the series will be back in California at the Chase Center on Monday evening.

The two teams are each 1-1 at home so far.

