Celtics And Nets Injury Reports For Game 4

Skip to main content

Celtics And Nets Surprising Injury Reports For Game 4

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's Game 4 at Barclays Center.

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will face off in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening at Barclays Center in New York City. 

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time). 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Celtics have zero players on their injury report, which is a huge surprise this late in the season. 

Meanwhile, the Nets will once again remain without Ben Simmons, which is a huge blow to a team that is an 0-3 hole and needs some life.  

He had been expected to make his return in this game. 

They had originally had a big-three of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant before trading Harden in the deal for the Simmons. 

Therefore, this was not entirely the team that the Nets had built for the postseason. 

That being said, being in such a deficit in a playoff series while having Irving and Durant is borderline unacceptable. 

If the Celtics win Game 4, they will sweep the Nets and end their season. 

This would be possibly one of the biggest disappointments for a roster in the NBA's history. 

Irving and Durant are still in their primes and both have won an NBA Championship (Durant has 2). 

They will also enter an off-season where Steve Nash's seat as the head coach could get very hot. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16180255_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Nets Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_16148396_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Luka Playing In Game 5 Against Jazz?

By Ben Stinar13 seconds ago
USATSI_18102784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16255123
Injuries

Ben Simmons Injury Status For Monday's Game 4 In Brooklyn

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18140067_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Jazz At Mavericks Game 5 On Monday

By Brett Siegel55 minutes ago
USATSI_18140401_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Celtics at Nets Game 4 On Monday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18124102_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Raptors At 76ers Game 5 On Monday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18106474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Game 4 Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_18146556_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost Game 4

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago