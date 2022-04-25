Celtics And Nets Injury Reports For Game 4

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's Game 4 at Barclays Center.

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will face off in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening at Barclays Center in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics have zero players on their injury report, which is a huge surprise this late in the season.

Meanwhile, the Nets will once again remain without Ben Simmons, which is a huge blow to a team that is an 0-3 hole and needs some life.

He had been expected to make his return in this game.

They had originally had a big-three of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant before trading Harden in the deal for the Simmons.

Therefore, this was not entirely the team that the Nets had built for the postseason.

That being said, being in such a deficit in a playoff series while having Irving and Durant is borderline unacceptable.

If the Celtics win Game 4, they will sweep the Nets and end their season.

This would be possibly one of the biggest disappointments for a roster in the NBA's history.

Irving and Durant are still in their primes and both have won an NBA Championship (Durant has 2).

They will also enter an off-season where Steve Nash's seat as the head coach could get very hot.

