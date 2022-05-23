Heat-Celtics LATEST INJURY REPORTS FOR GAME 4
UPDATE: Tyler Herro has been ruled out, while Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent will all warm up with the intent of playing (via the Heat's tweet).
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will once again play in Massachusetts for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, and for the game the two teams have many key players on their respective injury reports.
The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series as they won Game 3 in Massachusetts on Saturday night.
Jimmy Butler had left the game for the entire second half, so they had to play the third and fourth quarters on the road without their All-Star.
However, they were still able to pull off the big win, and regain the momentum in the series.
The Celtics had dominated Game 2 in Miami winning the game by 25-points (they also led by 25 at halftime).
Therefore, the Heat's win gave them the entire control of the series, and they are just two wins away from returning to the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.
They had beat the Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.
