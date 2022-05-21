Skip to main content

Big Update To Celtics Injury Report For Game 3

The Boston Celtics have added Robert Williams III to the injury report for Game 3 against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, and for the game the Celtics have added a very important player to their injury report. 

Robert Williams III has been downgraded to questionable for the game due to a left knee injury. 

The Celtics won the second game of the series by a score of 127-102 on Thursday night to tie up the series at 1-1. 

The Heat won the first game of the series by a score of 118-107 to take a 1-0 lead, but the Celtics roared back in Game 2 and now going into Boston they have all of the momentum. 

This is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals when the Heat beat the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals. 

The Heat, however, lost in the bubble to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

This is the third straight season that the Heat have been to the NBA Playoffs. 

