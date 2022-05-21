Big Update To Celtics Injury Report For Game 3
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, and for the game the Celtics have added a very important player to their injury report.
Robert Williams III has been downgraded to questionable for the game due to a left knee injury.
The Celtics won the second game of the series by a score of 127-102 on Thursday night to tie up the series at 1-1.
The Heat won the first game of the series by a score of 118-107 to take a 1-0 lead, but the Celtics roared back in Game 2 and now going into Boston they have all of the momentum.
This is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals when the Heat beat the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals.
The Heat, however, lost in the bubble to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is the third straight season that the Heat have been to the NBA Playoffs.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.