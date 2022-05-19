Celtics' Injury Report For Game 2

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics will once again be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics have listed Marcus Smart as probable (he missed last game due to a foot injury), and Al Horford as doubtful (he missed last game due to health and safety protocols).

Both of those players are huge for the Celtics, because Horford has 13-years of playoff experience and is a five-time NBA All-Star, while Smart has played in over 70 playoff games for the Celtics since being drafted in 2014.

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are the second seed, so the Heat have the home-court advantage.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series, but ended up losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

