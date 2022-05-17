Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 1

The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics will be without Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Sam Hauser for Game 1 against the Heat.

Missing Smart and Horford for the game will be a huge loss, because they are two of the most experienced players on the roster.

Horford is a five-time NBA All-Star, and Smart has played in over 70 playoff games and has only been in the NBA since 2014.

The Celtics are coming off beating the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.

As for the Heat, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will have home-court advantage for the entire series.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series.

