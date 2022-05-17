Skip to main content

Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 1

The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game they have finalized their injury report. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Celtics will be without Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Sam Hauser for Game 1 against the Heat. 

Missing Smart and Horford for the game will be a huge loss, because they are two of the most experienced players on the roster.

Horford is a five-time NBA All-Star, and Smart has played in over 70 playoff games and has only been in the NBA since 2014. 

The Celtics are coming off beating the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round. 

As for the Heat, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.  

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will have home-court advantage for the entire series. 

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series. 

