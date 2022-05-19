Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 2 Against Heat

The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics are back in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics will be without Derrick White and Sam Hauser, while Marcus Smart and Al Horford will both play in the game.

Horford and Smart missed Game 1, so having them both back in Game 2 is huge.

Smart missed Game 1 due to a foot injury, while Horford was out due to health and safety protocols.

The Celtics are in an 0-1 hole after losing on Tuesday evening, so they will want avoid falling down 0-2 before heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

They beat the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round (sweep), and then beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the second-round.

