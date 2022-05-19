Key Player Added To Celtics Injury Report For Game 2

The Boston Celtics have ruled out Derrick White for Game 2 against the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics are back in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference on Thursday evening, but for the game they have added a key player to their injury report.

Derrick White has been ruled out for the game due to personal reasons.

White only had three points and four assists in Game 1, but he played 29 minutes in the game, so he is a player that they are relying on to play big minutes in the postseason.

The Celtics had a lead at the end of the first quarter and at halftime in Game 1, but they got absolutely demolished in the third quarter.

They lost by a score of 118-107.

One of the reasons they may have hit a wall was the fact that their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks ended on Sunday and Game 1 was on Tuesday against the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Heat had been off for four days going into the series.

