Celtics SHOCKING Injury Report For Game 1

The Boston Celtics have zero players on their injury report for Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and for the game they have a surprisingly good injury report.

Zero players are on the injury report for the Celtics.

This late in the season, many teams either have guys banged up or players ruled out for the entire season.

Therefore, the Celtics coming into the series 100% healthy is a huge advantage against a Bucks team that is playing Game 1 without George Hill and Khris Middleton.

Hill is a veteran point guard, and Middleton is one of the team's top-three players who is a former All-Star.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, so they are coming into the series five-game winning streak dating back to the regular season.

As for the Bucks, they are coming off winning a series against the Chicago Bulls in the first-round.

They did not pull off the sweep, but they won the series in just five games, and had several blowouts in the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball