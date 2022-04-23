Skip to main content

Nets And Celtics FINAL Injury Reports For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 3 at Barclays Center on Saturday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday evening at Barclays Center in New York.  

The series is 2-0 in favor of the Celtics, who won Games 1 and 2 at home in Massachusetts. 

Both games were close, but the Celtics were able to finish down the stretch better than the Nets in both of those games.  

Jayson Tatum his a buzzer beater in Game 1 with the Celtics down 114-113 he gave them a 115-114 win. 

For Game 3, the two teams have finalized their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Nets will remain without Ben Simmons and Joe Harris, while Blake Griffin was upgraded from questionable to available. 

As for the Celtics, Robert Williams III is available to make his 2022 playoffs debut. 

The two teams faced off in the first-round of the postseason last year, and the Nets won the series in just five games. 

However, the Celtics were without All-Star Jaylen Brown for the entire 2021 series. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18123798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics FINAL Injury Reports For Game 3

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_18123959_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Nash Was Asked Before Game 3 If Ben Simmons Will Play In Game 4

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18106474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Injury Status Of Ben Simmons For Game 3 Of Celtics-Nets

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_18115985_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Shocking Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_18129619_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report For Game 4 Against Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17868080_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ben Simmons Said On Friday Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_16096733_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18130368_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said On Saturday Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18041070_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said On Saturday Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago