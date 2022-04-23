Nets And Celtics FINAL Injury Reports For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 3 at Barclays Center on Saturday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday evening at Barclays Center in New York.

The series is 2-0 in favor of the Celtics, who won Games 1 and 2 at home in Massachusetts.

Both games were close, but the Celtics were able to finish down the stretch better than the Nets in both of those games.

Jayson Tatum his a buzzer beater in Game 1 with the Celtics down 114-113 he gave them a 115-114 win.

For Game 3, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets will remain without Ben Simmons and Joe Harris, while Blake Griffin was upgraded from questionable to available.

As for the Celtics, Robert Williams III is available to make his 2022 playoffs debut.

The two teams faced off in the first-round of the postseason last year, and the Nets won the series in just five games.

However, the Celtics were without All-Star Jaylen Brown for the entire 2021 series.

