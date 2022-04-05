Nets Updated Injury Report For Rockets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Houston Rockets at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have updated their injury report.

Seth Curry, who had been originally listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, has been ruled out for the contest.

The status of Curry and the entire injury report in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Nets enter the night as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-38 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.



The Related stories on NBA basketball