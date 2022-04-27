Nuggets Injury Report For Game 5 Against Warriors

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Game 5 against the Golden State Warriros.

The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Nuggets saved themselves on Sunday when they beat the Warriors at home to avoid getting eliminated in a sweep.

The series is now 3-1, which gives the Warriors another chance to close the Nuggets out and advance to the second-round of the playoffs.

The win on Sunday also ended a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs for the Nuggets that dated all the way back to last season when they were swept by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the second-round of the postseason.

Nikola Jokic was the 2021 NBA MVP and he is a finalist to win the award this season, but between the tough matchups and injuries they have had they continue to come up short in the playoffs.

No team in NBA history has ever come back to win a series when being down 3-0, so the Nuggets will likely be sent home early once again.

