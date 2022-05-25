Skip to main content

Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

Gary Payton II, James Wiseman, Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all been ruled out for the game. 

The Warriors currently have a 3-0 lead in the series, so a win for them would advance them to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight years. 

They had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but before that they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row.  

In that stretch, they won three NBA Titles, so if they win the title this year they will have won four titles in the last eight seasons.

They are on the verge of becoming the best dynasty since Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 90's. 

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have all been with the team their entire careers. 

