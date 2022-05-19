Warriors And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Warriors are coming off beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round of the playoffs on Friday night, while the Mavs beat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Therefore, the Warriros have a major advantage in the department of rest.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics played Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Florida, and the Heat crushed the Celtics (they had an outstanding second half and the Celtics fell apart).

The Heat had a similar amount of rest like the Warriors, while the Celtics also finished up their second-round series on Sunday (like the Mavs) and have the same amount of lack of rest that the Mavs have.

Related stories on NBA basketball