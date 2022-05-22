Warriors And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Texas on Sunday evening, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for the contest due to an ankle injury, but according to head coach Steve Kerr he will play in the game.

Via The Athletic's Anthony Slater: "Andrew Wiggins went through shootaround this morning in Dallas. He is clear for Game 3, per Kerr."

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games at home at the Chase Center in California.

If they win Game 3 on the road, they will have a 3-0 lead in the series and be one game away from returning to the NBA Finals.

No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

