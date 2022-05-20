Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are playing Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night in California, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time.
The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first game at home on Wednesday night.
The Mavs had come into the series with a lot of momentum after pulling off a stunning upset in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns last Sunday night.
However, the Warriors showed off their experience, while the Mavs are still a very young team led by 23-year-old All-Star Luka Doncic.
The Mavs will want to win the game to avoid going into an 0-2 hole before heading back home to Texas for Games 3 and 4.
This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round since the 2011 season, and it's the first time that the Warriors are in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season.
