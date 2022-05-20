Skip to main content

Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are playing Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night in California, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time.   

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first game at home on Wednesday night.   

The Mavs had come into the series with a lot of momentum after pulling off a stunning upset in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns last Sunday night.  

However, the Warriors showed off their experience, while the Mavs are still a very young team led by 23-year-old All-Star Luka Doncic. 

The Mavs will want to win the game to avoid going into an 0-2 hole before heading back home to Texas for Games 3 and 4. 

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round since the 2011 season, and it's the first time that the Warriors are in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18146556_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

By Ben Stinar23 seconds ago
USATSI_18299522_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Warriors Western Conference Finals Game 2 on Friday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18305596_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ankle Breaker Of The Entire Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Heat Could Reportedly Trade This Star

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_6328300_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted During Game 2

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
Betting

Here's Who The Public Is Taking In Game 2

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18192148_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 2

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18291968_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 2

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18290906_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago