Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Maviecks are facing off for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in California, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr., while the Warriors are without James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala.

The Warriors are coming off beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round, while the Mavs beat the Phoenix Suns.

However, the Warriors have the major advantage of rest as they have not played since last Friday, and had four full days of rest.

Meanwhile, the Mavs played Game 7 against the Suns on Sunday night, so they have had essentially no rest.

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season.

As for the Warriors, they are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, and this is their sixth time in the Western Conference Finals in the last eight years.

