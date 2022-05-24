Warriors And Mavs Game 4 Current Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday evening in Texas. The two teams have their injury reports updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Maviecks will once again be back in Texas on Tuesday night for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., James Wiseman and Gary Payton II have all been ruled out for the Warriors, while the Mavs will remain without scoring guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, so a win for them can win the series and advance them to the NBA Finals.

This would be their sixth time making the Finals in just eight years, because prior to missing the playoffs for two straight seasons they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row.

In that time span, they won three NBA Championships, so they are also putting themselves in a position to win their fourth NBA Championship in just eight years.

Related stories on NBA basketball