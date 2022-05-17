Skip to main content

Warriors Initial Injury Report For Game 1 Against Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in San Francisco, California, for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.  

For the game, the Warriors have announced their initial injury report.   

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors will be without James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala for the game.  

They are coming off beating the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the first two rounds. 

The series against the Denver Nuggets they won in five games, and then they beat the Grizzlies in six games. 

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.  

Prior to that drought, they had been to the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, and won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

As for the Mavs, this is their first time in the Western Conference Finals since the 2011 season when they beat the Miami Heat for the NBA Championship. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17673173_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Initial Injury Report For Game 1 Against Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17693331_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 1

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Intriguing Tweet On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18123336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 1

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18107103_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_18106984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 1 Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18106478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Jayson Tatum Put On His Instagram Story Before Game 1

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_18121852_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Update To Celtics Injury Report

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago