Warriors Initial Injury Report For Game 1 Against Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in San Francisco, California, for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their initial injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors will be without James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala for the game.

They are coming off beating the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the first two rounds.

The series against the Denver Nuggets they won in five games, and then they beat the Grizzlies in six games.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to that drought, they had been to the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, and won three NBA Championships during that time span.

As for the Mavs, this is their first time in the Western Conference Finals since the 2011 season when they beat the Miami Heat for the NBA Championship.

