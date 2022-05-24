Skip to main content

Warriors Game 4 Injury Report Against The Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series.

The Golden State Warriors will be in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

NBA's official injury report 

For the game, Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable, and Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman have all been ruled out.  

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, so a win on Tuesday night would send them to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Prior to missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

As for the Mavs, they have made the playoffs several times over the last decade (including each of the last two seasons), but they had not been out of the first-round since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship. 

