Warriors Current Injury Report Against The Grizzlies For Game 4

Warriors Surprising Injury Report Against The Grizzlies For Game 4
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in San Francisco, and as of 1:30 Eastern Time they have updated their injury report for the contest.
The Warriros have surprisingly listed Otto Porter Jr. as probable for the contest due to a right hand injury.
However, since he is probable, he will more than likely be available for the night.
The Warriors will also be without James Wiseman (out for the season), Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala.
Currently, the series is 2-1 in favor of the Warriors after they won Game 3 at home on Saturday night.
The Warriors beat the Grizzlies in the first game, lost in the second game and won the third game.
The Grizzlies have the home court advantage since they are the second seed, so the first two games were played in Memphis and (if it happens) a Game 7 will also be played in Memphis.
