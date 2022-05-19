Warriors Game 2 Injury Report Against Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks once again for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in California on Friday night at the Chase Center.

For the game, the Warriors have released their initial injury report for the game.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors will be without Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala for the contest.

Neither of those three players played in Game 1 on Wednesday evening.

The Warriors blew out the Mavs in the first game, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series heading into Friday night.

The Mavs will want to avoid going into an 0-2 hole before returning home to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

In the first game, the Warriros did an excellent job shutting down their best player as All-Star forward Luka Doncic had just 20 points on horrendous efficiency.

He shot just 30% from the three-point range, and only 33% from the field as a whole.

The Mavs are the fourth seed, while the Warriors are the third seed.

