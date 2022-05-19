Skip to main content

Warriors Game 2 Injury Report Against Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks once again for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in California on Friday night at the Chase Center.  

For the game, the Warriors have released their initial injury report for the game. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors will be without Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala for the contest. 

Neither of those three players played in Game 1 on Wednesday evening.  

The Warriors blew out the Mavs in the first game, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series heading into Friday night.   

The Mavs will want to avoid going into an 0-2 hole before returning home to Dallas for Games 3 and 4. 

In the first game, the Warriros did an excellent job shutting down their best player as All-Star forward Luka Doncic had just 20 points on horrendous efficiency. 

He shot just 30% from the three-point range, and only 33% from the field as a whole. 

The Mavs are the fourth seed, while the Warriors are the third seed.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15598922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Game 2 Injury Report Against Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
Pacers guard Chris Duarte driving
News

Pacers Guard Chris Duarte Voted to All-Rookie Second Team. See Who Else Made It.

By Scott Agness1 minute ago
USATSI_17076206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Latest Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18158932_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18237190_168388303_lowres
News

Al Horford's Final Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Most Recent Game 2 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15412480_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Did LaVar Ball Just Reveal Where Zach LaVine Will Sign In Free Agency?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18298025_168388303_lowres
News

What Warriors' Game 1 Victory Against Dallas Means For Rest Of Western Conference Finals

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18285938_168388303_lowres
News

Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler Lives For These Moments

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago