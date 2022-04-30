Grizzlies Current Injury Report For Game 1 Against Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their initial injury report for Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday evening, and they will have a quick turnaround when they host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

The win for the Grizzlies was the first series win of Ja Morant's young career, and he is now in the second-round of the playoffs going up against Steph Curry and the Warriros.

For the game, the Grizzlies have released their initial injury report.

NBA's official injury report

They will be without star center Steven Adams, who is out due to health and safety protocols.

He is a huge loss for the Grizzlies, because he plays a huge role in their rebounding and defense.

However, the Warriors do like to play small, so there is the potential that they can still get away with not having him in Game 1.

The two teams faced off in the play-in tournament last season, and the Grizzlies won the game.

The Warriors knocked off the Denver Nuggets in the first-round in just five games, and it was their first series win since the 2019 season when they went to the NBA Finals.

They had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to that they had made five straight trips to the Finals and won three championships in that span.

