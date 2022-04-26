Heat And Hawks Final Injury Reports For Game 5

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports for Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Florida.

The Heat have a 3-1 lead in the series, and outside of losing Game 3, they have won all three games by double-digits.

However, they will have several very important players out of the lineup for Game 5.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat will be without Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler, who are two of the team's three best players.

Butler is undoubtably the best player on the entire team.

He was a very late addition to the injury report on Tuesday afternoon.

As for the Hawks, they will have Clint Capela available, but will be without Bogdan Bogdanović who has been the team's second best player at different points in the series.

If the Heat win Game 5, they will be the second team in the NBA to advance to the second-round of the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics were the first when they completed their four-game sweep over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening at Barclays Center in New York.

The Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, while the Heat were swept in the first-round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

