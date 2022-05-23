Game 4: Many Star Players Still On Injury Report For Heat And Celtics
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are once again back in Massachusetts to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game there are still many players on the injury report for each team.
Tyler Herro and Sam Hauser are the only players that have been officially ruled out for the game.
The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series, so they can take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win on Monday.
The Heat won the first game of the series, but they got absolutely blown out in Game 2 by the Celtics.
Therefore, winning Game 3 on the road was a huge way for them to regain momentum in the series, and they can take total control on Monday.
The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals where they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
