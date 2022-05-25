Heat And Celtics Shocking Injury Reports For Game 5
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are playing Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night in Florida, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.
Celtics tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 5 vs. Miami: Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - OUT Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE"
Heat's tweet: "#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow's Game 5 vs the Celtics"
The most recent update came out at 8:30 Eastern Time.
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum both were on the injury report last game (both played), but they are not on the injury report for Game 5.
The series is currently knotted up at 2-2, and the winner of Game 5 will have a 3-2 advantage heading back to Boston for Game 6 where they can end the series.
