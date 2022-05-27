Heat And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

Skip to main content

BIG UPDATES TO HEAT AND CELTICS INJURY REPORTS

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday evening in Massachusetts, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report 

The big updates to the injury report have been relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Max Strus, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker have all been upgraded to the starting lineup, while Tyler Herro will be a game-time decision due to his groin injury that kept him out of last game. 

The Heat are trailing the Celtics 3-2 in the series, so if they lose on Friday they will be eliminated. 

A win for the Celtics moves them on to the NBA Finals where they will face off with the Golden State Warriros for the title (the Warriors won the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks). 

A win for the Heat would force a Game 7 back in Florida to decide the winner of the series. 

