Skip to main content

Heat And Celtics Most Recent Injury Reports For Game 3 Of The ECF

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night in Boston, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the Heat won the first game and the Celtics won the second game.  

Both of the first two games of the series were played in Florida, so the Celtics were able to get a game on the road and carry the momentum straight home to Boston for Game 3.

For the Heat, they will have to win a game on the road in order to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole.

If they can grab a game on the road, the series will then be tied up at 2-2 with Game 6 in Florida, and Game 6 back in Boston. 

If there is a Game 7, it will be played in Florida since the Heat are the first seed. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18306374_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Celtics Most Recent Injury Reports For Game 3 Of The ECF

By Ben Stinar53 seconds ago
USATSI_17857566_168388303_lowres
News

This Team Could Have Had Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_18106478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big Update To Celtics Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17687437_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18315333_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Mavericks-Warriors Western Conference Finals Game 2 On Friday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18285630_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Update About Kyle Lowry For Game 3

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18305553_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18315868_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 2

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_16968966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Surprising Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago