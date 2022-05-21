Heat And Celtics Most Recent Injury Reports For Game 3 Of The ECF
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night in Boston, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the Heat won the first game and the Celtics won the second game.
Both of the first two games of the series were played in Florida, so the Celtics were able to get a game on the road and carry the momentum straight home to Boston for Game 3.
For the Heat, they will have to win a game on the road in order to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole.
If they can grab a game on the road, the series will then be tied up at 2-2 with Game 6 in Florida, and Game 6 back in Boston.
If there is a Game 7, it will be played in Florida since the Heat are the first seed.
