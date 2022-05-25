Skip to main content

Are They Playing? Current Game 5 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The series is tied up at 2-2 heading into Wednesday night in Florida.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 5 of the Eastern Time Conference Finals on Wednesday evening in Florida. 

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report 

Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum are both not on the injury report, which is a good thing for both teams. 

However, there are several key players that are on the injury report for the game.

Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart are questionable for the Celtics, while Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro are also on the injury report as questionable for the Heat.

The two teams faced off on Tuesday night in Boston, and the Celtics blew out the Heat by a score of 102-82 to tie up the series at 2-2. 

The series now becomes a best of three, and the winner of Wednesday will head to Game 6 in Boston with a 3-2 lead. 

The winner of the series will go to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors. 

