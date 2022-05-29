Very Long Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals as of 11:30 Eastern Time. The series is tied up at 3-3 heading into Sunday night.

NBA's official injury report

The series has been filled with injuries, and there are eight players on the injury report for Game 7 alone.

Some of the key players include; Marcus Smart, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, who are all listed as questionable for the night.

The Heat beat the Celtics on the road in Massachusetts on Friday night to force the final game back in Florida (they had trailed 3-2).

In 2020, the two teams faced off in the Conference Finals and the Heat won the series, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the title.

This season, the winner of the series heads to San Francisco to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

