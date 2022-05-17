Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 1 Against The Celtics
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics in Florida for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.
For the game, the Heat have finalized the injury report.
Caleb Martin, P.J. Tucker, Gave Vincent and Max Strus will all warm up with the intent of playing in the game, according to a recent tweet from the Heat.
Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the game.
The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will have the home-court advantage against the Celtics for the series.
Games 1 and 2 will be played in Florida, and if there is a need for a Game 7 it will be in Florida.
The Celtics are coming off sweeping Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.
Meanwhile, the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round, and then they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round.
