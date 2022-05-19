Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 2
The Miami Heat are once again hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.
Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the game, while Max Strus and Gave Vincent will both warm up with the intent of playing, according to a tweet from the team.
Heat's tweet: "#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow's Game 2 vs the Celtics. Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are both listed as questionable."
Lowry has missed several games during the postseason with the hamstring injury, which he injured in Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks.
So far, they have been able to play well even without the six-time NBA All-Star (and NBA Champion) in the lineup.
A large part of the reason they have done so well is the brilliance of All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler, who is have arguably the best playoffs out of any player this year.
