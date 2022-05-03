Bucks And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time for Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Massachusetts, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics have listed veteran guard Marcus Smart as questionable, while the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and George Hill for the game.

The Bucks won the first game on Sunday afternoon by a score of 101-89 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Celtics will likely be playing extremely motivated for Tuesday night, because they will not want to go back to Milwaukee in an 0-2 hole.

In the first-round, the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets which was a huge surprise considering they are led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Even more impressive, the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games (in the first-round) and the Celtics in Game 1 while playing without Khris Middleton since Game 2 of the first-round.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Championship and this season they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, and finished this season as the second seed in the east.

