Bucks And Bulls Injury Reports For Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Wisconsin for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

The Bucks have a 3-1 lead in the series, so a win will seal the deal for them to go to the second-round to take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

As for the Bulls, a loss sends them into an early playoff exit and straight for the offseason.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury report and some key players will miss the game.

Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso will both miss their first game of the series, which is a huge blow for a Bulls team looking to stay alive.

As for the Bucks, they remain without NBA Champion Khris Middleton, but he has also been out since the middle of Game 2.

The Bulls finished the season as the sixth seed, but had been much higher at points during the year.

This is the first time the franchise has been to the playoffs since 2016-17 when they had Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade.

As for the Bucks, they finished the season as the third seed after winning the NBA Championship in 2021.

