Bucks And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston, Massachusetts, to take on the Celtics for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing off with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Sunday for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series. 

The winner of the game will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat.  

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Bucks will remain without former All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton, while the Celtics will remain without Sam Hauser. 

Robert Williams III, the Celtics best rim protector, is currently listed as questionable due to a left knee injury. 

The series between the Bucks and Celtics has been one of the most entertaining battles of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

Each team has won games on the road and at home. 

Therefore, no team truly has had the home court advantage in the series. 

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round, so they are waiting to host whoever wins Game 7 on Sunday. 

